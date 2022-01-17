Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

17th Jan, 2022. 10:30 am

Complete Winner’s list of Rs 750 Prize bond list 2022

750 prize bond list 2022

Peshawar: Complete Winner’s list of Rs 750 prize bond list 2022 (Peshawar) will be updated soon here on BOL News.

According to the representative of National Savings the 1st prize of the prize bond 750 worth Rs.1,500,000 will be awarded to the single winner while the second prize of the prize bond 750 worth Rs.500,000 will be awarded to 3 lucky winners and the third prize of the prize bond 1500 will be given to 1696 participants for Rs.9,300/- each.

Winner’s list of Rs 750 Prize bond list

The Winner’s list of 750 prize bond will be updated here.

Bond Worth City Date First Prize Second Prize Third Prize
Rs 750 PKR Peshawar 17-01-2022 1,500,000 PKR 500,000 PKR 9,300 PKR

Read More

6 hours ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 17th January 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs...
7 hours ago
List of Rs 750 Prize bond Draw 2022 - 17th January 2022

Peshawar: Winner's list of Rs 750 prize bond draw 2022 (Peshawar) will...
13 hours ago
How to Check Rs750 Prize bond list 2022?

Peshawar: Rs 750 prize bond draw list (Peshawar) will be updated soon...
16 hours ago
Rs750 Prize bond list will be announced tomorrow - 17th Jan 2022

Monday: Draw No 89 – Rs 750 prize bond draw list (Peshawar)...
17 hours ago
Striving to win big

KARACHI: To win funding from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Pakistan has passed...
17 hours ago
Choking farmers’ lifeline

LAHORE: Pakistan’s wheat crop is under threat, as the farmers are facing...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

vaccine
11 mins ago
Malaysia reports 3,010 new COVID-19 infections, 12 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia reported 3,010 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight...
USD to PKR
2 hours ago
USD TO PKR: Latest Dollar Price in Pakistan on, 17th January 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...
Gold Rate in Pakistan
3 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today 2022 on, 17th January 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan in the local market on (Jan 17, 2022)...
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
5 hours ago
Gold rate in UAE on, 17th January 2022

Dubai Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (17, Jan 2022)...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600