CPHGC wins CSR Stalwart Award

KARACHI: The China Power Hub Generation Company (Pvt) Ltd (CPHGC) has won the CSR Stalwart Award at the first Nepra CSR Awards 2022, a statement said on Thursday.

The company won the award in recognition of its astounding support to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority’s (Nepra) corporate social responsibility (CSR) drive ‘Power with Prosperity’, it added.

Chairman Nepra Tauseef H Farooqi and the chief guest of the ceremony, presented the plaque of appreciation to CPHGC chief executive officer Ren Lihui.

Lihui thanked the Nepra chairman for recognising the efforts of CPHGC for the work it has done in helping to improve the living standards of the communities, the company is part of.

Lihui reiterated the company’s commitment to continue working with the government authorities. “CSR and environment protection are both important to CPHGC. We came up with our community projects as per our assessment of what is required in that area based on our interactions with the local people and authorities,” he said.

Farooqi lauded the efforts of Nepra licencees for their outstanding contribution on CSR front. “I am so happy to witness fantastic projects on CSR front by our licencees which is no less than a silent revolution for the development of local communities,” he said.

The CPHGC started working on CSR initiatives in 2016. The company has spent more Rs160 million on various sustainable CSR initiatives, including the floating fishermen-jetty at Allana Goth; the CPHGC-TCF School at Gaddani; the solar powered water pumps in Chaghi; providing relief supplies to the local government in the fight against Covid-19; the clean hub city programme and training of local students and provided them with employment at the plant.