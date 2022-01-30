Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Staff Correspondent

30th Jan, 2022. 09:10 am

CPHGC wins CSR Stalwart Award

Staff Correspondent

30th Jan, 2022. 09:10 am
CPHGC

KARACHI: The China Power Hub Generation Company (Pvt) Ltd (CPHGC) has won the CSR Stalwart Award at the first Nepra CSR Awards 2022, a statement said on Thursday.

The company won the award in recognition of its astounding support to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority’s (Nepra) corporate social responsibility (CSR) drive ‘Power with Prosperity’, it added.

Chairman Nepra Tauseef H Farooqi and the chief guest of the ceremony, presented the plaque of appreciation to CPHGC chief executive officer Ren Lihui.

Lihui thanked the Nepra chairman for recognising the efforts of CPHGC for the work it has done in helping to improve the living standards of the communities, the company is part of.

Lihui reiterated the company’s commitment to continue working with the government authorities. “CSR and environment protection are both important to CPHGC. We came up with our community projects as per our assessment of what is required in that area based on our interactions with the local people and authorities,” he said.

Farooqi lauded the efforts of Nepra licencees for their outstanding contribution on CSR front. “I am so happy to witness fantastic projects on CSR front by our licencees which is no less than a silent revolution for the development of local communities,” he said.

The CPHGC started working on CSR initiatives in 2016. The company has spent more Rs160 million on various sustainable CSR initiatives, including the floating fishermen-jetty at Allana Goth; the CPHGC-TCF School at Gaddani; the solar powered water pumps in Chaghi; providing relief supplies to the local government in the fight against Covid-19; the clean hub city programme and training of local students and provided them with employment at the plant.

 

Read More

44 mins ago
Pakistani firm wins top spot in maiden Stanford SEED Spark Programme

KARACHI: The Pakistani startup Codeschool.pk has won first place across South Asia...
46 mins ago
Find My Doctor raises $5m in Pre-series A funding

KARACHI: Find My Doctor, a healthcare startup, has raised a Pre Series...
49 mins ago
Pakistanis remain pessimistic

KARACHI: Despite improvement in business activities after complete lockdown, Pakistanis remain pessimistic...
50 mins ago
SSGC, Oracle Power sign deal to produce synthetic natural gas

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has signed a non-binding memorandum...
52 mins ago
PSX expected to attract around $200m in 2022

KARACHI: The Pakistan equity market is witnessing a rising trend of foreign...
57 mins ago
Host of issues hurting rupee stability

KARACHI: High dollar demand for external payments, depleting foreign exchange reserves and...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

supernet
36 mins ago
Supernet, Avara secure Rs250 million project

KARACHI: Supernet Limited in conjunction with its Australian technology partner Avara Technologies...
Nueplex cinema
38 mins ago
Bold Report

Javed Iqbal gets a star-studded premiere The Nueplex cinema in DHA, Karachi,...
mercenaries
38 mins ago
Lahore at the mercy of mercenaries?

LAHORE: The killing of a senior crime reporter in broad daylight in...
veon group
38 mins ago
Veon Group CEO opens $8m Jazz Digital Park

KARACHI: Veon Group CEO Kaan Terzioğlu has inaugurated the Jazz Digital Park...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600