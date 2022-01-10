Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Staff Reporter BOL News

11th Jan, 2022. 01:03 am

CTO Karachi sets up day care centre

CTO Karachi sets up day care centre Photo: Staff Reporter

KARACHI: The Corporate Tax Office (CTO) Karachi has set up a day care centre to ensure inclusion and active participation of females in the workplace, a statement said on Monday.

With the increasing induction of lady CSS officers in the Inland Revenue Service (IRS), the need for a purpose built nursery in the tax office building Karachi was felt, it added.

Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue (CCIR), CTO, Dr Aftab Imam inaugurated the day care centre on Monday, as all the commissioners were also present on the occasion.

As more and more lady officers are getting inducted in the IRS, Imam took the initiative and set up a day care centre, a nursery designed and built in the tax house, RTO Building, CTO Karachi.

The day care is equipped with all the basic necessities, in addition to this CCTV cameras have also been installed to keep a watch on the children while mothers work in their offices at peace.

Such initiatives ensure inclusion and active participation of females in the workplace.

