Web Desk BOL News

13th Jan, 2022. 06:30 am

Currency rate in Pakistan – 13th January 2022

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 13th  January 2022, Check updated currency rates of British Pound, US Dollar to PKR, Euro, Canadian Dollar, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, in Rupees. All currency exchange rates are according to the open market.

CURRENCY BUYING TT CLEAN SELLING TT & OD
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR 127.120 127.340
CANADIAN DOLLAR 140.290 140.530
CHINESE YUAN 27.460 27.910
DANISH KRONE 26.910 26.960
EURO 200.330 200.670
HONG KONG DOLLAR 22.580 22.620
JAPANESE YEN 1.530 1.530
SAUDI RIYAL 46.910 46.990
SINGAPORE DOLLAR 130.340 130.560
SWEDISH KRONA 19.510 19.540
SWISS FRANC 190.720 191.050
THAI BHAT 5.270 5.280
U.A.E Dirham 47.930 48.010
UK Pound Sterling 240.210 240.620
US Dollar 176.000 176.500

