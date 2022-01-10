Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Jan, 2022. 06:30 pm

Currency rates in Pakistan – 10th January 2022

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 10th  January 2022, Check updated currency rates of British Pound, US Dollar to PKR, Euro, Canadian Dollar, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, in Rupees. All currency exchange rates are according to the open market.

British Pound to PKR

1 GBP TO PKR exchange rate is  Rs240.280

SAR TO PKR

1 Saudi Riyal TO PKR exchange rate is  Rs47.1100

UAE Dirham to PKR

1 UAE Dirham TO PKR exchange rate is  Rs47.1100

Currency Rates in Pakistan today

Check today’s list of forex rate in Pakistan today. (Updated, 10th January 2022).

CURRENCY BUYING TT CLEAN SELLING TT & OD
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR 126.480 126.690
CANADIAN DOLLAR 139.600 139.840
CHINESE YUAN 27.500 27.950
DANISH KRONE 26.900 26.940
EURO 200.170 200.510
HONG KONG DOLLAR 22.640 22.670
JAPANESE YEN 1.520 1.530
SAUDI RIYAL 47.030 47.110
SINGAPORE DOLLAR 129.910 130.130
SWEDISH KRONA 19.470 19.500
SWISS FRANC 191.810 192.130
THAI BHAT 5.240 5.250
U.A.E Dirham 48.070 48.150
UK Pound Sterling 239.870 240.280
US Dollar 176.500 177.000

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date Interbank rates of Pakistan. Interbank currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Interbank currency rates on our website. Here you will find Interbank currency rates history, graphs, charts.

