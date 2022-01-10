Currency rates in Pakistan – 10th January 2022

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 10th January 2022, Check updated currency rates of British Pound, US Dollar to PKR, Euro, Canadian Dollar, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, in Rupees. All currency exchange rates are according to the open market.

British Pound to PKR

1 GBP TO PKR exchange rate is Rs240.280

SAR TO PKR

1 Saudi Riyal TO PKR exchange rate is Rs47.1100

UAE Dirham to PKR

1 UAE Dirham TO PKR exchange rate is Rs47.1100

Currency Rates in Pakistan today

Check today’s list of forex rate in Pakistan today. (Updated, 10th January 2022).

CURRENCY BUYING TT CLEAN SELLING TT & OD AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR 126.480 126.690 CANADIAN DOLLAR 139.600 139.840 CHINESE YUAN 27.500 27.950 DANISH KRONE 26.900 26.940 EURO 200.170 200.510 HONG KONG DOLLAR 22.640 22.670 JAPANESE YEN 1.520 1.530 SAUDI RIYAL 47.030 47.110 SINGAPORE DOLLAR 129.910 130.130 SWEDISH KRONA 19.470 19.500 SWISS FRANC 191.810 192.130 THAI BHAT 5.240 5.250 U.A.E Dirham 48.070 48.150 UK Pound Sterling 239.870 240.280 US Dollar 176.500 177.000