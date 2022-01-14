Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

14th Jan, 2022. 05:45 am

Currency rates in Pakistan – 14th January 2022

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 14th  January 2022, Check updated currency rates of British Pound, US Dollar to PKR, Euro, Canadian Dollar, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, in Rupees. All currency exchange rates are according to the open market.

Currency Rates in Pakistan today

Check today’s list of foreign currency exchange rates in Pakistan today. (Updated, 14th January 2022).

CURRENCY BUYING TT CLEAN SELLING TT & OD
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR 128.370 128.590
CANADIAN DOLLAR 140.900 141.140
CHINESE YUAN 27.490 27.940
DANISH KRONE 27.090 27.140
EURO 201.690 202.030
HONG KONG DOLLAR 22.610 22.650
JAPANESE YEN 1.540 1.540
SAUDI RIYAL 46.930 47.010
SINGAPORE DOLLAR 130.850 131.080
SWEDISH KRONA 19.690 19.720
SWISS FRANC 192.580 192.910
THAI BHAT 5.300 5.310
U.A.E Dirham 47.960 48.040
UK Pound Sterling 241.710 242.120
US Dollar 176.100 176.600

