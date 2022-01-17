Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

17th Jan, 2022. 05:32 pm

Currency rates in Pakistan – 17th January 2022

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 17th January 2022, Check updated currency rates of British Pound, US Dollar to PKR, Euro, Canadian Dollar, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, in Rupees. All currency exchange rates are according to the open market.

Currency Rates in Pakistan today

Check today’s list of foreign currency exchange rates in Pakistan today. (Updated, 17th January 2022).

CURRENCY BUYING TT CLEAN SELLING TT & OD
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR 126.710 126.930
CANADIAN DOLLAR 140.140 140.380
CHINESE YUAN 27.500 27.950
DANISH KRONE 26.970 27.010
EURO 200.740 201.080
HONG KONG DOLLAR 22.570 22.610
JAPANESE YEN 1.540 1.540
SAUDI RIYAL 46.840 46.920
SINGAPORE DOLLAR 130.320 130.550
SWEDISH KRONA 19.470 19.500
SWISS FRANC 192.190 192.520
THAI BHAT 5.270 5.280
U.A.E Dirham 47.860 47.940
UK Pound Sterling 240.440 240.850
US Dollar 175.700 176.200

Read More

1 hour ago
Rupee gains 15 paisas against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee gained 15 paisas against the dollar on Monday, as...
2 hours ago
Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa signs agreements worth $8 billion at Expo Dubai

KARACHI: The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province signed over 40 memorandums of understanding (MoUs)...
2 hours ago
Libyan oil, gas exports hit 5-year high of $21.5 billion

TRIPOLI: Libya’s lifeline oil and gas exports raised revenues of more than...
3 hours ago
China's GDP expands 8.1% in 2021

BEIJING: China’s economy posted stable growth in 2021 despite challenges including sporadic...
3 hours ago
Businessmen demand representation in government bodies

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has urged the...
3 hours ago
Punjab chief secretary directs timely utilisation of funds

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary (CS) Ali Afzal has directed all departments to...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Muhammad Hasnain
5 mins ago
BBL 11: Trevor Bayliss praises Mohammad Hasnain

BBL 11: After his debut stint in the Big Bash League (BBL)...
Unisame
13 mins ago
Unisame recommends barter trade with Iran

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has urged the...
Ayesha Omar
13 mins ago
Ayesha Omar spotted selling coffee!

Actress Ayesha Omar was spotted selling coffee last night that left the...
psx stock
19 mins ago
PSX announces Alfalah Consumer Index Exchange Traded Fund launch

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has announced the launch of Alfalah...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600