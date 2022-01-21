Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

21st Jan, 2022. 07:30 am

Currency rates in Pakistan – 21 January 2022

Currency rates in Pakistan

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 21st January 2022, Check updated currency rates of British Pound, US Dollar to PKR, Euro, Canadian Dollar, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, in Rupees. All currency exchange rates are according to the interbank market.

Currency rates in Pakistan

Check the latest currency rates today on, 21st January 2022

CURRENCY BUYING TT CLEAN SELLING TT & OD
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR 127.350 127.570
CANADIAN DOLLAR 140.830 141.070
CHINESE YUAN 27.490 27.940
DANISH KRONE 26.830 26.870
EURO 199.320 199.660
HONG KONG DOLLAR 22.570 22.610
JAPANESE YEN 1.540 1.540
SAUDI RIYAL 46.910 46.990
SINGAPORE DOLLAR 130.640 130.860
SWEDISH KRONA 19.310 19.350
SWISS FRANC 191.980 192.310
THAI BHAT 5.330 5.340
U.A.E Dirham 47.900 47.990
UK Pound Sterling 239.780 240.190
US Dollar 175.900 176.400

Read More

4 hours ago
USD TO PKR: Latest Dollar rate in Pakistan on January 21, 2022

USD TO PKR: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing...
8 hours ago
Aptma calls for uninterrupted gas supply to export oriented textile industries

KARACHI: The export oriented textile industries of Sindh and Balochistan have become...
8 hours ago
Businessmen stresses for bilateral trade between Pakistan and Sri Lanka

KARACHI: The real potential of bilateral trade needs to be achieved between...
8 hours ago
Dubai named most popular destination of 2022, beats London, Bali

DUBAI: Dubai has beaten popular holiday destinations such as London, Bali and...
9 hours ago
KSE-100 Index remains flat over economic concerns

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed flat on Thursday due to...
9 hours ago
Unisame calls for making Exim bank functional for barter trade

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has invited the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Gold Price in Saudi Arabia
2 hours ago
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 21 January 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: Jan 21, 2022) 24k...
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
2 hours ago
Gold rate in UAE on, 21 January 2022

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (21, Jan 2022)...
Gold Rates In Karachi
2 hours ago
Gold Rates: Today’s Gold Rate in Karachi (Pakistan) on, 21 January 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan in the local market on (Jan 21, 2022)...
USD TO PKR
4 hours ago
USD TO PKR: Latest Dollar rate in Pakistan on January 21, 2022

USD TO PKR: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement