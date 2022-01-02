Currency rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 02 January 2022
Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 1st January 2022, Check updated currency rates of British Pound, US Dollar to PKR, Euro, Canadian Dollar, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, in Rupees. All currency exchange rates are according to the open market.
Currency Rates in Pakistan today
Check today’s list of forex rate in Pakistan today. (Updated, 1st January 2022).
|OPEN MARKET RATES
|CURRENCY
|BUYING
|SELLING
|US Dollar DD
|TO PKR
|176.7
|178.7
|US Dollar TT
|TO PKR
|176.7
|178.7
|AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR
|TO PKR
|125.5
|127.0
|Bahrain Dinar
|TO PKR
|386.9
|388.6
|CANADIAN DOLLAR
|TO PKR
|136.5
|138.2
|CHINESE YUAN
|TO PKR
|23.5
|23.9
|DANISH KRONE
|TO PKR
|23.5
|23.8
|EURO
|TO PKR
|197.5
|199.5
|HONG KONG DOLLAR
|TO PKR
|16.9
|17.1
|INDIAN RUPEE
|TO PKR
|2.0
|2.1
|JAPANESE YEN
|TO PKR
|1.4
|1.4
|KUWAITI DINAR
|TO PKR
|481.8
|484.3
|MALAYSIAN RINGGIT
|TO PKR
|36.5
|36.9
|NewZealand $
|TO PKR
|96.6
|97.3
|NORWEGIANS KRONE
|TO PKR
|17.5
|17.8
|OMANI RIYAL
|TO PKR
|392.8
|394.8
|QATARI RIYAL
|TO PKR
|39.9
|40.5
|SAUDI RIYAL
|TO PKR
|46.2
|46.7
|SINGAPORE DOLLAR
|TO PKR
|128.5
|130.2
|SWEDISH KRONA
|TO PKR
|18.6
|18.9
|SWISS FRANC
|TO PKR
|160.1
|161.0
|THAI BHAT
|TO PKR
|4.8
|4.9
|U.A.E Dirham
|TO PKR
|49.5
|50.0
|UK Pound Sterling
|TO PKR
|236.0
|238.5
|US Dollar
|TO PKR
|176.8
|178.5
|Last Updated on 02 Jan, 2022 04:00:00 PM
Read More
Saudi Riyal to PKR: Today's SAR TO PKR exchange rate on 2nd January , 2022
KARACHI: Today (Saudi Riyal to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market...
UAE Dirham to PKR: 1 AED TO PKR Open market rates on, 2nd January 2022
KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of UAE Dirham...
USD TO PKR: Today's Dollar rate , 2nd January 2022
KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar...
Ericsson makes investment of over Rs5.5bn in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: International telecommunication company Ericsson has invested more than Rs5.52 billion in...
Mega racket of crypto
Pakistan is indeed a poor, debt-ridden country, but a handful of Pakistanis...