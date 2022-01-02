Currency rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 02 January 2022

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Jan, 2022. 04:13 pm
Currency rates in Pakistan

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 1st January 2022, Check updated currency rates of British Pound, US Dollar to PKR, Euro, Canadian Dollar, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, in Rupees. All currency exchange rates are according to the open market.

Currency Rates in Pakistan today

Check today’s list of forex rate in Pakistan today. (Updated, 1st January 2022).

OPEN MARKET RATES
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
US Dollar DD TO PKR 176.7 178.7
US Dollar TT TO PKR 176.7 178.7
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR TO PKR 125.5 127.0
Bahrain Dinar TO PKR 386.9 388.6
CANADIAN DOLLAR TO PKR 136.5 138.2
CHINESE YUAN TO PKR 23.5 23.9
DANISH KRONE TO PKR 23.5 23.8
EURO TO PKR 197.5 199.5
HONG KONG DOLLAR TO PKR 16.9 17.1
INDIAN RUPEE TO PKR 2.0 2.1
JAPANESE YEN TO PKR 1.4 1.4
KUWAITI DINAR TO PKR 481.8 484.3
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT TO PKR 36.5 36.9
NewZealand $ TO PKR 96.6 97.3
NORWEGIANS KRONE TO PKR 17.5 17.8
OMANI RIYAL TO PKR 392.8 394.8
QATARI RIYAL TO PKR 39.9 40.5
SAUDI RIYAL TO PKR 46.2 46.7
SINGAPORE DOLLAR TO PKR 128.5 130.2
SWEDISH KRONA TO PKR 18.6 18.9
SWISS FRANC TO PKR 160.1 161.0
THAI BHAT TO PKR 4.8 4.9
U.A.E Dirham TO PKR 49.5 50.0
UK Pound Sterling TO PKR 236.0 238.5
US Dollar TO PKR 176.8 178.5
Last Updated on 02 Jan, 2022 04:00:00 PM

Read More

7 mins ago
Saudi Riyal to PKR: Today's SAR TO PKR exchange rate on 2nd January , 2022

KARACHI: Today (Saudi Riyal to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market...
28 mins ago
UAE Dirham to PKR: 1 AED TO PKR Open market rates on, 2nd January 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of UAE Dirham...
36 mins ago
USD TO PKR: Today's Dollar rate , 2nd January 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar...
1 hour ago
Ericsson makes investment of over Rs5.5bn in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: International telecommunication company Ericsson has invested more than Rs5.52 billion in...
7 hours ago
Mega racket of crypto

Pakistan is indeed a poor, debt-ridden country, but a handful of Pakistanis...
7 hours ago
Bitcoin faces uncertain 2022 after record year

LONDON: The price of bitcoin hit record highs in 2021 thanks to...