Currency rates in Pakistan – Pound, Euro, Riyal on, 28th January 2022

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 28 January 2022, Check updated currency rates of British Pound, US Dollar to PKR, Euro, Canadian Dollar, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, in Rupees. All currency exchange rates are according to the interbank market.

Currency rates in Pakistan

Check the latest currency rates today on, January 28, 2022.

CURRENCY BUYING TT CLEAN SELLING TT & OD AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR 125.120 125.330 CANADIAN DOLLAR 139.160 139.400 CHINESE YUAN 27.650 28.100 DANISH KRONE 26.660 26.700 EURO 198.420 198.760 HONG KONG DOLLAR 22.700 22.730 JAPANESE YEN 1.540 1.550 SAUDI RIYAL 47.100 47.180 SINGAPORE DOLLAR 130.920 131.140 SWEDISH KRONA 18.930 18.970 SWISS FRANC 191.200 191.530 THAI BHAT 5.250 5.260 U.A.E Dirham 48.140 48.220 UK Pound Sterling 237.590 238.000 US Dollar 176.750 177.250