Currency rates in Pakistan – Pound, Euro, Riyal on, 29th January 2022

29th Jan, 2022. 06:30 am
Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 29 January 2022, Check updated currency rates of British Pound, US Dollar to PKR, Euro, Canadian Dollar, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, in Rupees. All currency exchange rates are according to the interbank market.

CURRENCY BUYING TT CLEAN SELLING TT & OD
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR 125.120 125.330
CANADIAN DOLLAR 139.160 139.400
CHINESE YUAN 27.650 28.100
DANISH KRONE 26.660 26.700
EURO 198.420 198.760
HONG KONG DOLLAR 22.700 22.730
JAPANESE YEN 1.540 1.550
SAUDI RIYAL 47.100 47.180
SINGAPORE DOLLAR 130.920 131.140
SWEDISH KRONA 18.930 18.970
SWISS FRANC 191.200 191.530
THAI BHAT 5.250 5.260
U.A.E Dirham 48.140 48.220
UK Pound Sterling 237.590 238.000
US Dollar 176.750 177.250

