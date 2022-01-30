Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

30th Jan, 2022. 07:30 am

Currency rates in Pakistan – Pound, Euro, Riyal on, 30 January 2022

Web Desk BOL News

30th Jan, 2022. 07:30 am
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 30 January 2022, Check updated currency rates of British Pound, US Dollar to PKR, Euro, Canadian Dollar, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, in Rupees. All currency exchange rates are according to the interbank market.

Currency rates in Pakistan

Check the latest currency rates today on, January 30, 2022.

CURRENCY BUYING TT CLEAN SELLING TT & OD
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR 124.410 124.620
CANADIAN DOLLAR 138.930 139.170
CHINESE YUAN 27.600 28.040
DANISH KRONE 26.470 26.510
EURO 197.100 197.440
HONG KONG DOLLAR 22.670 22.710
JAPANESE YEN 1.530 1.530
SAUDI RIYAL 47.090 47.170
SINGAPORE DOLLAR 130.610 130.830
SWEDISH KRONA 18.840 18.870
SWISS FRANC 190.000 190.320
THAI BHAT 5.310 5.320
U.A.E Dirham 48.100 48.180
UK Pound Sterling 237.020 237.420
US Dollar 176.600 177.100

 

Read More

8 hours ago
FBR raises the duty on the import of luxury vehicles

From January 27, 2022, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has imposed/increased...
11 hours ago
Samsung has begun manufacturing flagship phones in Pakistan

Samsung has begun manufacturing smartphones in Pakistan, beginning with their current flagship...
13 hours ago
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 29th January 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR TO PKR was Rs47.090 and...
14 hours ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 29th January 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs48.100...
14 hours ago
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Today Result 1 PM, 6 PM & 8PM on, 29 January 2022

Nagaland State Lottery Result announced today, Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 29.1.22, Live...
14 hours ago
Oil spill ‘nail in the coffin’ for Covid-hit Thai beach businesses

RAYONG: Oil washing up on a beach on Thailand’s east coast could...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Gold Rate in QATAR (QAR) Today
60 mins ago
Gold Rate in Qatar on, 30th January 2022

QAR: Today Gold Rates in Qatar 24K per tola (Last Updated, 30 January...
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
2 hours ago
Gold Rate in UAE on, 30th January 2022

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (30, Jan 2022)...
Gold Rate in Pakistan
3 hours ago
Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 30th January 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan in the local market on (Jan 30, 2022)...
Mehwish Hayat’
5 hours ago
Throwback: Mehwish Hayat’s SIZZLING Dance Video sets internet ABLAZE

Mehwish Hayat is a well-known figure in the entertainment industry. With millions...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600