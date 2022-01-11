Currency rates in Pakistan today on, 11th January 2022
Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 11th January 2022, Check updated currency rates of British Pound, US Dollar to PKR, Euro, Canadian Dollar, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, in Rupees. All currency exchange rates are according to the open market.
Currency Rates in Pakistan today
Check today’s list of forex rate in Pakistan today. (Updated, 11th January 2022).
|CURRENCY
|BUYING TT CLEAN
|SELLING TT & OD
|AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR
|126.480
|126.690
|CANADIAN DOLLAR
|139.600
|139.840
|CHINESE YUAN
|27.500
|27.950
|DANISH KRONE
|26.900
|26.940
|EURO
|200.170
|200.510
|HONG KONG DOLLAR
|22.640
|22.670
|JAPANESE YEN
|1.520
|1.530
|SAUDI RIYAL
|47.030
|47.110
|SINGAPORE DOLLAR
|129.910
|130.130
|SWEDISH KRONA
|19.470
|19.500
|SWISS FRANC
|191.810
|192.130
|THAI BHAT
|5.240
|5.250
|U.A.E Dirham
|48.070
|48.150
|UK Pound Sterling
|239.870
|240.280
|US Dollar
|176.500
|177.000
BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date Interbank rates of Pakistan. Interbank currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Interbank currency rates on our website. Here you will find Interbank currency rates history, graphs, charts.
