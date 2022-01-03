Currency rates in Pakistan today on, 3rd January 2021

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Jan, 2022. 09:41 pm
Currency rates in Pakistan

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 3rd January 2022, Check updated currency rates of British Pound, US Dollar to PKR, Euro, Canadian Dollar, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, in Rupees. All currency exchange rates are according to the open market.

Currency Rates in Pakistan today

Check today’s list of forex rate in Pakistan today. (Updated, 3rd January 2022).

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
U.S. Dollar USD 177.50 PKR 179.20 PKR
Euro EUR 198.00 PKR 200.00 PKR
British Pound GBP 236.50 PKR 238.75 PKR
UAE Dirham AED 49.60 PKR 50.10 PKR
Saudi Riyal SAR 46.40 PKR 46.90 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 481.80 PKR 484.30 PKR
Canadian Dollar CAD 136.00 PKR 137.70 PKR
Australian Dollar AUD 126.00 PKR 127.50 PKR
Omani Riyal OMR 392.75 PKR 394.78 PKR
Japanese Yen JPY 1.41 PKR 1.44 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 36.50 PKR 36.85 PKR
Qatari Riyal QAR 39.90 PKR 40.50 PKR

Read More

31 mins ago
Govt to launch action against 15.2 million tax evaders: Tarin

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to launch action...
37 mins ago
Businessmen urged to contribute in education, health sectors

LAHORE: Business tycoon, educationist and philanthropist Syed Babar Ali has urged the...
41 mins ago
NTDC enhances capacity of Rawat, Wapda Town Lahore grid stations

LAHORE: The National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) has enhanced the capacity...
46 mins ago
Emirates announces special fares for Pakistanis

KARACHI: Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, has launched a new campaign...
59 mins ago
SSGC facing gas shortfall of 250mmcfd

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) is currently faced with a...
1 hour ago
‘Dozens’ of Pakistani companies signed investment deals since launch of Expo Dubai

KARACHI: Pakistan’s ambassador to the UAE has said that public and private...