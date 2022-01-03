Currency rates in Pakistan today on, 3rd January 2021
Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 3rd January 2022, Check updated currency rates of British Pound, US Dollar to PKR, Euro, Canadian Dollar, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, in Rupees. All currency exchange rates are according to the open market.
Currency Rates in Pakistan today
Check today’s list of forex rate in Pakistan today. (Updated, 3rd January 2022).
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S. Dollar
|USD
|177.50 PKR
|179.20 PKR
|Euro
|EUR
|198.00 PKR
|200.00 PKR
|British Pound
|GBP
|236.50 PKR
|238.75 PKR
|UAE Dirham
|AED
|49.60 PKR
|50.10 PKR
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|46.40 PKR
|46.90 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.80 PKR
|484.30 PKR
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|136.00 PKR
|137.70 PKR
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|126.00 PKR
|127.50 PKR
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.75 PKR
|394.78 PKR
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41 PKR
|1.44 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.50 PKR
|36.85 PKR
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.90 PKR
|40.50 PKR
Read More
Govt to launch action against 15.2 million tax evaders: Tarin
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to launch action...
Businessmen urged to contribute in education, health sectors
LAHORE: Business tycoon, educationist and philanthropist Syed Babar Ali has urged the...
NTDC enhances capacity of Rawat, Wapda Town Lahore grid stations
LAHORE: The National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) has enhanced the capacity...
Emirates announces special fares for Pakistanis
KARACHI: Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, has launched a new campaign...
SSGC facing gas shortfall of 250mmcfd
KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) is currently faced with a...