Currency rates in Pakistan today on, 4 January 2021
Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 4 January 2022, Check updated currency rates of British Pound, US Dollar to PKR, Euro, Canadian Dollar, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, in Rupees. All currency exchange rates are according to the open market.
Currency Rates in Pakistan today
Check today’s list of forex rate in Pakistan today. (Updated, 4 January 2022).
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S. Dollar
|USD
|177.50 PKR
|179.20 PKR
|Euro
|EUR
|198.00 PKR
|200.00 PKR
|British Pound
|GBP
|236.50 PKR
|238.75 PKR
|UAE Dirham
|AED
|49.60 PKR
|50.10 PKR
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|46.40 PKR
|46.90 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.80 PKR
|484.30 PKR
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|136.00 PKR
|137.70 PKR
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|126.00 PKR
|127.50 PKR
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.75 PKR
|394.78 PKR
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41 PKR
|1.44 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.50 PKR
|36.85 PKR
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.90 PKR
|40.50 PKR
