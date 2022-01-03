Currency rates in Pakistan today on, 4 January 2021

Web Desk BOL News

04th Jan, 2022. 04:48 am

A currency exchange dealer holds $100 bills in his hand. Photo: Athar Khan/Bol News

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 4 January 2022, Check updated currency rates of British Pound, US Dollar to PKR, Euro, Canadian Dollar, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, in Rupees. All currency exchange rates are according to the open market.

Currency Rates in Pakistan today

Check today’s list of forex rate in Pakistan today. (Updated, 4 January 2022).

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
U.S. Dollar USD 177.50 PKR 179.20 PKR
Euro EUR 198.00 PKR 200.00 PKR
British Pound GBP 236.50 PKR 238.75 PKR
UAE Dirham AED 49.60 PKR 50.10 PKR
Saudi Riyal SAR 46.40 PKR 46.90 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 481.80 PKR 484.30 PKR
Canadian Dollar CAD 136.00 PKR 137.70 PKR
Australian Dollar AUD 126.00 PKR 127.50 PKR
Omani Riyal OMR 392.75 PKR 394.78 PKR
Japanese Yen JPY 1.41 PKR 1.44 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 36.50 PKR 36.85 PKR
Qatari Riyal QAR 39.90 PKR 40.50 PKR

Read More

3 hours ago
UAE Gold: Today's Gold Rate in Dubai on, 4 January 2022

UAE: Today’s Gold Rate in Dubai (Last updated: Jan 4, 2021) stands at...
2 hours ago
AED TO PKR: Latest UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupees on Jan 4, 2022

KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market...
42 seconds ago
Hot Stocks

Allied Bank Limited The Allied Bank Limited (ABL) has managed to take...
8 mins ago
DG Khan Cement Company Limited

DG Khan Cement Company Limited (DGKC) is a public company limited by...
16 mins ago
High interest rates slash auto sector profits

Pakistan’s auto sector is facing headwinds, amid fears that high interest rates...
25 mins ago
An uncertain year awaits rupee

The rupee stability against the dollar during the year 2022 may depend...