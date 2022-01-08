Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Staff Reporter BOL News

08th Jan, 2022. 01:22 pm

Date to exchange old banknotes extended

old banknotes

KARACHI: The federal government has extended the last date to exchange old banknotes of Rs10, 50, 100 and 1,000 till December 31, 2022, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said.

The government had decided to extend the date on the recommendations of the SBP to facilitate the public.

Previously, the last date to exchange old banknotes was December 31, 2021. As per the federal government’s gazette notification dated December 23, 2021, upon expiry of the period, the old design banknotes will stand cancelled, and will not be exchangeable.

It is emphasised this is the final extension in the date of exchange of these banknotes granted by the federal government and the public is advised to avail this opportunity and exchange their old design banknotes through SBP BSC Offices till December 31, 2022.

 

Read More

8 hours ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 8th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs49.5...
8 hours ago
British Pound to PKR: Today's GBP TO PKR exchange rates on, 8th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Great Britain...
9 hours ago
Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today 2022 on, 8th January 2022

KARACHI: According to the Sarafa market, today’s gold rates in Pakistan on January...
9 hours ago
USD TO PKR - Today's Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 8th January 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar...
10 hours ago
UAE Gold: Latest Gold Rate in UAE on, 9th Jan 2022

Dubai: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on (Jan 9,2022) today 24...
15 hours ago
PIA inches closer to full international flights

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has addressed significant safety concerns regarding its national carrier, the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

53 mins ago
Emergency declared in Murree after at least 16 die trapped in vehicles amid snowfall

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid confirmed on Saturday that continuous snowfall...
Balochistan Rain
2 hours ago
NDMA dispatches relief supplies to rain-hit areas in Balochistan on PM’s directives

On the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, National Disaster Management Authority...
PM Imran blames
3 hours ago
Prime Minister Imran Khan says Pakistan’s economy witnessing ‘strong growth’

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that the country's economy was...
FO Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar
3 hours ago
Pakistan condemns killing of three youth in occupied Kashmir

Pakistan has condemned the persistent killing spree by Indian forces in the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600