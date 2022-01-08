Date to exchange old banknotes extended

KARACHI: The federal government has extended the last date to exchange old banknotes of Rs10, 50, 100 and 1,000 till December 31, 2022, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said.

The government had decided to extend the date on the recommendations of the SBP to facilitate the public.

Previously, the last date to exchange old banknotes was December 31, 2021. As per the federal government’s gazette notification dated December 23, 2021, upon expiry of the period, the old design banknotes will stand cancelled, and will not be exchangeable.

It is emphasised this is the final extension in the date of exchange of these banknotes granted by the federal government and the public is advised to avail this opportunity and exchange their old design banknotes through SBP BSC Offices till December 31, 2022.