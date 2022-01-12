Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Jan, 2022. 04:31 am

Dubai Gold: Latest Gold Rate in Dubai today on, 13th January 2022

Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)

Dubai Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (13, Jan 2022) today 24 Carat is AED 220.50. while 22k Carat gold price is AED 207.25.

The gold rate (22 karat/gramme) increases to AED207.25 from previous day’s AED205.25.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme came up to AED220.50 from previous day’s AED218.50.

Gold Rate in UAE today

Check the list of Gold Rates in UAE (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 13, Jan 2021). These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency.

Date Ounce 24 Carat 22 Carat 21 Carat 18 Carat
January 13 6,686.74 220.50 207.25 197.75 169.50

Today Gold Price in UAE (Dubai) – You can access the authentic gold prices in UAE today per tola that can be beneficial for you.

