Dubai Gold: Latest Gold Rate in Dubai today on, 13th January 2022
Dubai Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (13, Jan 2022) today 24 Carat is AED 220.50. while 22k Carat gold price is AED 207.25.
The gold rate (22 karat/gramme) increases to AED207.25 from previous day’s AED205.25.
The rate of 24 karat/gramme came up to AED220.50 from previous day’s AED218.50.
Gold Rate in UAE today
Check the list of Gold Rates in UAE (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 13, Jan 2021). These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency.
|Date
|Ounce
|24 Carat
|22 Carat
|21 Carat
|18 Carat
|January 13
|6,686.74
|220.50
|207.25
|197.75
|169.50
Today Gold Price in UAE (Dubai) – You can access the authentic gold prices in UAE today per tola that can be beneficial for you.
