Dubai Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE on, 12th January 2022
Dubai Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (12, Jan 2022) today 24 Carat is AED 217.75. while 22k Carat gold price is AED 204.50.
The gold rate (22 karat/gramme) no changed to AED204.50 from previous day’s AED204.50.
The rate of 24 karat/gramme same to AED217.75 from previous day’s AED217.70.
Today Gold Price in UAE
Check the list of Gold Rates in Dubai (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 12, Jan 2021). These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency.
|Date
|Ounce
|24 Carat
|22 Carat
|21 Carat
|18 Carat
|January 12
|6,598.66
|217.75
|204.50
|195.00
|167.25
Today Gold Price in UAE (Dubai) – You can access the authentic gold prices in UAE today per tola that can be beneficial for you.
