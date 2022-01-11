Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

12th Jan, 2022. 04:15 am

Dubai Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE on, 12th January 2022

Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)

Dubai Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (12, Jan 2022) today 24 Carat is AED 217.75. while 22k Carat gold price is AED 204.50.

The gold rate (22 karat/gramme) no changed to AED204.50 from previous day’s AED204.50.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme same to AED217.75 from previous day’s AED217.70.

Today Gold Price in UAE

Check the list of Gold Rates in Dubai (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 12, Jan 2021). These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency.

Date Ounce 24 Carat 22 Carat 21 Carat 18 Carat
January 12 6,598.66 217.75 204.50 195.00 167.25

Today Gold Price in UAE (Dubai) – You can access the authentic gold prices in UAE today per tola that can be beneficial for you.

