Emirates ‘flight attendant at the top of Burj Khalifa to promote Expo 2020 Dubai Photo: File

ABU DHABI: Emirates airline’s ‘flight attendant’ accompanied by an A380 was back at the top of Burj Khalifa to promote the Expo 2020 Dubai.

The airline posted a video on its Instagram account showing the stuntwoman Nicole Smith-Ludvik pull off yet another death-defying stunt to promote the Expo 2020 Dubai.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emirates (@emirates)



The video shows Smith-Ludvik, dressed as an Emirates flight attendant, standing on top of Burj Khalifa with a set of placards.

“I’m still here. Wow! I can see Dubai Expo,” the first two cards said.

Then, as she reveals the third placard, which reads “Finally, here come my friends,” as a colourful A380 whizzes past her in the clip.

“Fly the iconic Emirates A380 to the world’s greatest show,” the cards read, while the body of the Emirates A380 conveys the final message, which is a picture of Smith-Ludvik holding up another card that simply says: “See you there.”

The A380 then continues on its journey, while Smith-Ludvik waves from the top of the Burj Khalifa.

Sharing the video on her Instagram page, Smith-Ludvik wrote: “We’ve done it again, but bigger.”

Previously, Emirates put out a video in August 2021 to celebrate the fact that the UAE had been taken off the UK’s red list.

Similar to the new ad, the old clip opened with a close-up of Smith-Ludvik holding up message boards. The camera then zooms out to show that she is actually standing at the very top of the Burj Khalifa.

Smith-Ludvik, a professional skydiving instructor, is one of only a handful of individuals who have stood at the 828-metre pinnacle of the world’s tallest building.