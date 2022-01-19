Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

19th Jan, 2022. 04:26 pm

Emirates suspends flights to several US destinations on 5G concerns

CAIRO: Dubai’s Emirates Airline on Tuesday said that it would suspend flights to several destinations in the United States from January 19, until further notice due to concerns regarding 5G mobile deployment, Reuters reported.

The move is “due to operational issues related to the planned rollout of 5G mobile network services in the United States,” the company said. The destinations include Boston, Chicago, Dallas Fort Worth, Houston, Miami, Newark, Orlando, San Francisco and Seattle.

Emirates flights to JFK in New York, Los Angeles International Airport and Dulles International Airport in Washington DC will continue to operate as usual, the company added.

“We are working closely with aircraft manufacturers and relevant authorities to mitigate operational issues, and we hope to resume our US services as soon as possible,” the carrier said.

The White House said earlier Tuesday that it wants to reach a solution on the 5G rollout that protects aviation safety while minimising disruption to air travel.

