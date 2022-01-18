EUR TO PKR and other currency rates – 18th January 2022
KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 EUR TO PKR was Rs200.740 and selling rate of 1 Euro to PKR was Rs201.080 in the open market on January 18, 2022.
Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.
The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.
SAR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan
Check the updated EUR TO PKR exchange rates on January 18, 2022.
|SAR
|PAKISTAN RUPEE (PKR)
|1 EUR
|200.740 PKR
|CURRENCY
|BUYING TT CLEAN
|SELLING TT & OD
|AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR
|126.710
|126.930
|CANADIAN DOLLAR
|140.140
|140.380
|CHINESE YUAN
|27.500
|27.950
|DANISH KRONE
|26.970
|27.010
|EURO
|200.740
|201.080
|HONG KONG DOLLAR
|22.570
|22.610
|JAPANESE YEN
|1.540
|1.540
|SAUDI RIYAL
|46.840
|46.920
|SINGAPORE DOLLAR
|130.320
|130.550
|SWEDISH KRONA
|19.470
|19.500
|SWISS FRANC
|192.190
|192.520
|THAI BHAT
|5.270
|5.280
|U.A.E Dirham
|47.860
|47.940
|UK Pound Sterling
|240.440
|240.850
|US Dollar
|175.700
|176.200
Download BOL News App for latest news