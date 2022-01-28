EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 28th January 2022

The EUR gains against the PKR – File: Photo

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 Euro to PKR was Rs198.420 and selling rate of 1 EUR to PKR was Rs198.760 in the interbank market on January 28, 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

Advertisement EUR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan. Check the updated EUR TO PKR exchange rates on January 28, 2022.