Web Desk BOL News

10th Jan, 2022. 09:45 am

EUR TO PKR: Today’s Euro to PKR rates on, 10th Jan 2022

EUR TO PKR

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Euro (EUR) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs198.50 and Rs200.50 at 9:47 am PST on January 10, 2022.

The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.

EUR TO PKR Open Market

Here you can find the updated list of (EUR TO PKR) Euro rate in Pakistan (Updated, 10th January 2022)

1 EUR = 200.50 Pakistani Rupees

EUR
PKR
1 EUR 200.50 PKR
5 EUR 1002.50 PKR
10 EUR 2005.00PKR
25 EUR 5012.50 PKR
50 EUR 10025.00 PKR

Buying denotes the rate of buying by exchange companies from customers.

Selling denotes the rate of selling by exchange companies to their customers.

(Disclaimer: The currency exchange rates by Bolnews.com have been obtained from various sources of the money market. The rates are only for information and are not intended as a suggestion or recommendation to trade. The exchange rates are subject to fluctuation during the day. Therefore, the rates given above may vary at any other during the day.)

