Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

19th Jan, 2022. 03:58 pm

EUR TO PKR: Today’s Euro to PKR rates on, 19th Jan 2022

EUR TO PKR

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Euro (EUR) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs199.90 and Rs200.00 at 3:59 pm PST on January 19, 2022.

The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.

EUR TO PKR Open Market

Here you can find the updated list of (EUR TO PKR) Euro rate in Pakistan (Updated, 19th January 2022)

1 EUR = 200.00 Pakistani Rupees

EUR
PKR
1 EUR 200.00 PKR
5 EUR 1000.00 PKR
10 EUR 2000.00PKR
25 EUR 5000.00 PKR
50 EUR 10000.00 PKR

Buying denotes the rate of buying by exchange companies from customers.

Selling denotes the rate of selling by exchange companies to their customers.

(Disclaimer: The currency exchange rates by Bolnews.com have been obtained from various sources of the money market. The rates are only for information and are not intended as a suggestion or recommendation to trade. The exchange rates are subject to fluctuation during the day. Therefore, the rates given above may vary at any other during the day.)

Read More

24 mins ago
Turkey restarts ruptured Iraq oil link

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s state oil operator on Wednesday said that it had resumed...
26 mins ago
Dogecoin to PKR: Today's Dogecoin Price in Pakistan on, 19th January 2022

Dogecoin to PKR - The exchange rate for the Dogecoin (DOGE )...
28 mins ago
Shiba Inu to PKR: Today's Shiba Inu Price in Pakistan on, 19th January 2022

Shiba Inu to PKR - The exchange rate for the Shiba Inu...
45 mins ago
Throwaway economy’ thwarting climate goals: report

PARIS: Countries are neglecting the massive impact of the ‘throwaway’ economy on...
56 mins ago
Microsoft to buy gaming giant Activision Blizzard for $69 billion

SAN FRANCISCO: Microsoft on Tuesday announced a landmark $69 billion deal to...
1 hour ago
China’s Yunnan sees foreign trade up 16.8% in 2021

KUNMING: Foreign trade in southwest China’s Yunnan Province registered a 16.8-per cent...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

GBP TO PKR
3 mins ago
GBP TO PKR: Today’s British Pound to PKR rates on, 19th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Great Britain...
Sharmila Farooqi
6 mins ago
Sharmila Farooqi to Take Legal Action Against Nadia Khan For Derogatory Remarks on Her Mother

Nadia Khan's treatment of Sharmila Farooqi's mother has sparked outrage on social...
8 mins ago
Xulfi accussed of stealing tunes of ‘Tu Jhoom’ from a lesser known singer Nirmala Maghani

On January 14, Coke Studio 14 premiered with a huge showcase that...
AUD TO PKR
14 mins ago
AUD TO PKR: Today’s Australian Dollar to PKR rates on, 19th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Australian dollar...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600