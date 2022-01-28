Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 04:27 pm

EUR TO PKR: Today’s Euro to PKR rates on, 28th Jan 2022

Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 04:27 pm
EUR TO PKR

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Euro (EUR) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs196.60 and Rs196.30 at 4:28 pm PST on January 28, 2022.

The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.

EUR TO PKR Open Market

Here you can find the updated list of (EUR TO PKR) Euro rate in Pakistan (Updated, 28th January 2022)

1 EUR = 196.30 Pakistani Rupees

EUR
PKR
1 EUR 196.30 PKR
5 EUR 981.50 PKR
10 EUR 1963.00 PKR
25 EUR 4907.50 PKR
50 EUR  9815.00 PKR

Buying denotes the rate of buying by exchange companies from customers.

Selling denotes the rate of selling by exchange companies to their customers.

(Disclaimer: The currency exchange rates by Bolnews.com have been obtained from various sources of the money market. The rates are only for information and are not intended as a suggestion or recommendation to trade. The exchange rates are subject to fluctuation during the day. Therefore, the rates given above may vary at any other during the day.)

Read More

12 mins ago
CAD TO PKR: Today's Canadian Dollar to PKR exchange rates on, 28th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Canadian Dollar...
22 mins ago
Tarin expresses concern over pulses prices difference

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has expressed concerns...
8 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan - Pound, Euro, Riyal on, 28th January 2022

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 28 January 2022, Check updated...
9 hours ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 28th January 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs48.140...
9 hours ago
USD TO PKR: Today's Dollar Price in Pakistan on Jan 28, 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...
9 hours ago
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 28th January 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs47.100 and...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

sri lanka
42 seconds ago
Sri Lanka to start booster-vaccine week

COLOMBO - Sri Lanka's Health Ministry said on Friday it will kick...
Sindh CM takes notice of prime accused's escape in Dua Mangi case
2 mins ago
Sindh CM takes notice of escape of prime accused in Dua Mangi case

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took notice of the...
KWD TO PKR
3 mins ago
KWD TO PKR: Today’s Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR rates on, 28th jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Kuwaiti Dinar...
6 mins ago
Muhammad Rizwan Jokes on Kings for Keeping Him on the Bench in Previous PSL Seasons

Before the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 season began, Mohammad Rizwan was...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600