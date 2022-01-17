Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

17th Jan, 2022. 11:19 am

EUR TO PKR: Today’s Euro to PKR rates on,17th Jan 2022

EUR TO PKR

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Euro (EUR) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs200.70 and Rs201.00 at 11:21 am PST on January 17, 2022.

The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.

EUR TO PKR Open Market

Here you can find the updated list of (EUR TO PKR) Euro rate in Pakistan (Updated, 17th January 2022)

1 EUR = 201.00 Pakistani Rupees

EUR
PKR
1 EUR 201.00 PKR
5 EUR 1005.00 PKR
10 EUR 2010.00PKR
25 EUR 5025.00 PKR
50 EUR 10050.00 PKR

Buying denotes the rate of buying by exchange companies from customers.

Selling denotes the rate of selling by exchange companies to their customers.

(Disclaimer: The currency exchange rates by Bolnews.com have been obtained from various sources of the money market. The rates are only for information and are not intended as a suggestion or recommendation to trade. The exchange rates are subject to fluctuation during the day. Therefore, the rates given above may vary at any other during the day.)

Read More

50 mins ago
Complete Winner's list of Rs 750 Prize bond list 2022

Peshawar: Complete Winner's list of Rs 750 prize bond list 2022 (Peshawar)...
3 hours ago
USD TO PKR: Latest Dollar Price in Pakistan on, 17th January 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...
4 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today 2022 on, 17th January 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan in the local market on (Jan 17, 2022)...
6 hours ago
Gold rate in UAE on, 17th January 2022

Dubai Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (17, Jan 2022)...
7 hours ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 17th January 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs...
8 hours ago
List of Rs 750 Prize bond Draw 2022 - 17th January 2022

Peshawar: Winner's list of Rs 750 prize bond draw 2022 (Peshawar) will...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

poland
3 mins ago
Australia to brace for high death rate as COVID-19 cases continue to soar

SYDNEY - Authorities of Australia's state of New South Wales (NSW) warned...
south korea
5 mins ago
S. Korea registers 199,749 breakthrough COVID-19 infections

SEOUL, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- South Korea registered a total of 199,749...
GBP TO PKR
5 mins ago
GBP TO PKR: Today’s British Pound to PKR rates on,17th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Great Britain...
AUD TO PKR
9 mins ago
AUD TO PKR: Today’s Australian Dollar to PKR rates on,17th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Australian dollar...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600