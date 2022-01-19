Expected New Prices of Toyota Cars After the Mini-Budget 2022

Following the announcement of pricing increases by Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC), more companies are expected to follow suit very soon. However, PSMC’s latest price rise has confirmed that the hikes are due to increased Federal Excise Duty (FED) and Sales Tax rates.

The impact of these increased tariffs, which were implemented after the mini-budget was approved, is expected to be reflected in car pricing across the board. As a result, Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) expects the following price increases vs domestically produced cars:

Cars Current Price (Rs.) Expected Price (Rs.) Absolute Difference (Rs.) % Difference Yaris GLI MT 1.3 2,549,000 2,611,171 62,171 0.024 Yaris ATIV MT 1.3 2,679,000 2,744,341 65,341 0.024 Yaris GLI CVT 1.3 2,749,000 2,816,049 67,049 0.024 Yaris ATIV CVT 1.3 2,849,000 2,918,488 69,488 0.024 Yaris ATIV XMT 1.5 2,899,000 2,969,707 70,707 0.024 Yaris ATIV XCVT 1.5 3,099,000 3,174,585 75,585 0.024 Corolla X Manual 1.6 3,299,000 3,379,463 80,463 0.024 Corolla Automoatic 1.6 3,449,000 3,533,122 84,122 0.024 Corolla X CVT-I 1.8 3,779,000 3,871,171 92,171 0.024 Corolla X Auto 1.6 – SE 3,779,000 3,871,171 92,171 0.024 Corolla Grande XCVT-I 1.8

– Biege 4,079,000 4,178,488 99,488 0.024 Corolla Grande XCVT-I 1.8

– Black 4,099,000 4,198,976 99,976 0.024 Hilux REVO G MT 6,789,000 6,946,884 157,884 0.023 Hilux REVO G AT 7,139,000 7,305,023 166,023 0.023 Hilux REVO V AT 7,849,000 8,031,535 182,535 0.023 Fortuner 2.7 G 8,179,000 8,568,476 389,476 0.048 Fortuner 2.7 V 9,489,000 9,940,857 451,857 0.048 Fortuner 2.8 Sigma 4 9,919,000 10,391,333 472,333 0.048 Fortuner Legender 10,349,000 10,841,810 492,810 0.048

Toyota IMC announced its most recent price rise in November 2021, owing to the huge depreciation of the Pakistani Rupee versus the US Dollar, increasing freight charges, and rising raw material costs, according to business CEO Ali Asghar Jamali.

In response to the finance ministry’s proposal to raise taxes on domestically produced cars in December, Jamali criticised the government’s policymaking while emphasising that the automobile industry requires a concrete and long-term policy that allows for continuous expansion.

The new tax rates have caused mayhem in the auto sector, generating issues for both automobile consumers and manufacturers. The mini-budget is proving to be a double-edged sword in that it reduces imports while limiting the impact on car production and sales volume.