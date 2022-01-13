Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

AFP News Agency

13th Jan, 2022. 03:00 pm

Fast Retailing reports record first-quarter profit

Fast Retailing

Image: Reuters

TOKYO: Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing posted a record first-quarter profit on Thursday and kept its yearly forecast unchanged, even as business in the key market of mainland China was hit by virus restrictions.

The Japanese casualwear behemoth said better-than-expected sales and profit in the three months to December could largely be explained by the “growing diversification” of its business.

While it does not expect the spread of the highly contagious Omicron coronavirus variant to dent overall performance in 2021/22, the company sounded a note of caution over the unpredictable impact of the pandemic.

“We expect to achieve our initial estimates, though we have difficulties involved in attempting to predict the future situation due to the global spread of Covid-19,” it said in a statement.

The net profit for the first quarter jumped 33 per cent year-on-year to 93.6 billion yen ($817 million) marking its best ever first quarter, Fast Retailing said, as business in many parts of the world rebounded from virus lockdowns.

However, revenue and profit declines were seen in mainland China, which is pursuing a strict “zero-Covid” strategy and has imposed tough localised restrictions in recent months.

The sales dropped in Japan, too, following strong performance the previous year and as warm autumn weather hit demand for winter outfits.

The company, one of the world’s top apparel retailers, kept its net profit forecast for the year to August 2022 unchanged at 175 billion yen, a three-per cent increase from the previous year’s record figure.

Its results have also been boosted by the depreciation of the yen, which recently hit a five-year low against the dollar.

Read More

1 hour ago
US inflation ‘too high’, lowering it a priority: Fed’s Brainard

WASHINGTON: US inflation is “too high” and the Federal Reserve will make the...
2 hours ago
Biden points to ‘progress’ as US prices hit record high last year

WASHINGTON: The US consumer prices jumped last year at the fastest pace in...
2 hours ago
Latin American economy to lose steam this year: UN

MEXICO CITY: Economic growth in Latin America and the Caribbean will slow sharply...
2 hours ago
Spotify, Coke Studio partner to promote Pakistan music

KARACHI: Spotify has partnered with the Coke Studio Pakistan (CSP) to launch...
5 hours ago
CAD TO PKR: Today's Canadian Dollar to PKR exchange rates on, 13th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Canadian Dollar...
5 hours ago
QAR TO PKR: Today's Qatari Riyal to PKR rates on, 13th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Qatar Riyal...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

26 mins ago
Kanye West wants to visit Russia and make it his home

Kanye West, the rapper who now goes by moniker Ye, has been...
29 mins ago
Ayesha Omar enjoys winter in Dubai

Actress Ayesha Omar loves to travel and this time her vacationing spot...
Sushant Singh Rajput
31 mins ago
Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister doesn’t want his biopic until justice is served

Priyanka Singh, actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, has pledged to see that...
32 mins ago
Fawad Chaudhry claims govt believes in freedom of expression

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said the government fully believed...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600