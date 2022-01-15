FBR POS Lucky draw: Winners to get prizes today

FBR POS Lucky draw: On Saturday, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will host the inaugural prize draw for the lucky winners/customers of the point of sale integrated Tier-1 shops.

According to FBR, the denominations of the prizes have been set as Rs1 million (1st prize), two prizes of Rs500,000, four prizes of Rs250,000 and one thousand prizes of Rs50,000 each. Thus, a total prize amount of Rs53 million will be distributed among the lucky 1,007 winners who will get the POS-integrated receipts on their purchases.

Moreover, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) launched the prize scheme for customers from point of sales POS-integrated Tier-1 retail outlets.

The computerized balloting for the prize scheme will be held on the 15th of every month. The FBR added that customers can participate by verifying the receipt of purchases through the Tax Asaan Mobile App or by sending the invoice number through an SMS on 9966.