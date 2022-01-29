FBR raises the duty on the import of luxury vehicles

From January 27, 2022, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has imposed/increased regulatory duty on the import of luxury automobiles.

The FBR increased regulatory duty on the import of sports utility vehicles, new 4×4 vehicles (CBU), new minivans (CBU), new cars (above 1000cc up to 1300cc), and electrical vehicles (EVs) in CBU condition from 15% to 50%, according to notification SRO.157(I)/2022 published on Saturday (up to the 30th June 2022).

According to the announcement, a 10% regulatory charge has been imposed on the import of electrical vehicles (EVs) in CBU condition with a battery pack capacity of more than 50 KWH, except commercial buses and trucks (up to the 30th June 2022).

The FBR has also increased RD from 15% to 50% on the import of new 44 vehicles (CBU); new minivans (CBU) with Pakistan Customs Tariff heading 8703.2195; other (new); new vehicles with a cylinder capacity exceeding 1000cc but not exceeding 1300cc; new minivans (CBU) with Pakistan Customs Tariff heading 8703.2240; new sport utility vehicles with PTC heading 8703.2260; other (New); new sport utility vehicles with PTC heading (new).

Furthermore, the tax authorities levied a 10% regulatory duty on the import of Disodium carbonate 20′′. (upto the 30th June,2022). It has imposed a 10% RD on the import of other printed stuff, such as printed photos and photographs, as well as other plastics.

In addition to eliminating the 5% RD on the import of varnishes, the tax regulator will impose a 10% RD on the import of polypropylene fabrics.