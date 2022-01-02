FBR unveils single portal to file December sales tax returns
The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has launched a single portal to facilitate taxpayers, promote ease of doing business and reduce compliance cost in filing sales tax returns for December 2021, sources said.
“To allow the registered persons to familiarise themselves with the new system, the uploading of sales tax invoice of December 2021 has been enabled,” the FBR said, adding that the old sales tax return will be unavailable. The announcement was made for filing the sales tax returns for December 2021, which is scheduled in January 2022.
The revenue board said through this portal the sales tax registered persons would be able to file a single sales tax return instead of having to file separate returns to the FBR and each of the different provincial sales tax authorities.
By filing the sales tax on the portal, it will not only save time but also simplify the returns filing process, the FBR added.
“The portal will minimise [the] data entry and address the issue of data and calculation errors. It will also automatically apportion input tax adjustment, as well as payments across the sales tax authorities, eliminating the need for reconciliation and payment transfers,” it added.
