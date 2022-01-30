Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

AFP News Agency

30th Jan, 2022. 10:00 am

Fed says central bank digital dollar could offer benefits

AFP News Agency

30th Jan, 2022. 10:00 am
Fed

WASHINGTON: An official US digital currency could offer potential benefits to American consumers and businesses, but it is not clear they would outweigh the potential risks, the Federal Reserve said.

In a long-awaited report on central bank digital currencies (CBDC), the Fed stressed that it is not taking a position nor does the paper signal “any imminent decisions about the appropriateness of issuing a US CBDC.”

The global rise of cryptocurrencies like bitcoin as well as the growing use of digital payments has fostered interest in an official digital money, and major central banks around the world are exploring the possibility, while Nigeria in October launched its own virtual money.

While existing cryptocurrencies can be subject to theft and used for illicit purposes, the Fed said a US digital currency, depending on how it is designed, “could provide households and businesses a convenient, electronic form of central bank money, with the safety and liquidity that would entail.”

However, a CBDC could also pose risks and raise questions about how it might affect banks and availability of credit as well as the “stability of the financial system, and the efficacy of monetary policy.”

The Fed said the paper is just “the first step in a public discussion… about the potential benefits and risks of a US CBDC,” and has asked for response to a questionnaire by May 20.

“We look forward to engaging with the public, elected representatives and a broad range of stakeholders as we examine the positives and negatives of a central bank digital currency in the United States,” Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in a statement.

However, the report said the Fed “will only take further steps toward developing a CBDC if research points to benefits for households, businesses, and the economy overall that exceed the downside risks, and indicates that CBDC is superior to alternative methods.”

The Fed likely would need authority from Congress to issue a digital dollar.

 

Read More

10 mins ago
Surging oil prices likely to keep rupee under pressure

KARACHI: The surging global crude oil prices are likely to keep the...
12 mins ago
Equities to rally on IMF programme resumption

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) likely to open higher following positive...
14 mins ago
Sailing on high-tide

ISLAMABAD: The government’s decision to rebase the economy from the fiscal year...
16 mins ago
TDAP organises national pavilion in Intersec Dubai 2022

KARACHI: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) has organised a national...
17 mins ago
Growing number of foreign firms head for door

PARIS: The announcements by TotalEnergies and Chevron have swelled the ranks of...
20 mins ago
Biden hails Intel’s $20b chip plant investment amid shortage

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden on Friday praised Intel’s plans to spend $20...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

hot stocks
4 mins ago
Hot Stocks

Exports boost Al Shaheer 80% revenue Preference for the Al Shaheer Corporation...
Mari Petroleum
6 mins ago
Power portfolio

Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MARI) has announced its result for the second...
textile sector
8 mins ago
Textile sector set to post earning

KARACHI: The textile sector is set to announce second quarter of FY22...
rupee
10 mins ago
Surging oil prices likely to keep rupee under pressure

KARACHI: The surging global crude oil prices are likely to keep the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600