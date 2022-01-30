Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Staff Correspondent

30th Jan, 2022. 09:04 am

Find My Doctor raises $5m in Pre-series A funding

KARACHI: Find My Doctor, a healthcare startup, has raised a Pre Series A funding valued $5 million from TPL e-Ventures, and TPL Insurance, a statement said on Monday.

The funding will be used to open dark stores, improve technology and hire new talent, it added.

“We are thrilled to achieve this milestone and will be scaling our operations significantly while experimenting with new products and services. Luckily, we now have the team in place as we have hired our leaders from Tesla, Bykea and an insurance startup,” Find My Doctor founder and chief executive officer Saad Siddiqui said.

TPL Insurance chief executive officer Muhammad Aminuddin said, “Being Pakistan’s leading Insurtech, TPL Insurance continually utilises the digital paradigm to disrupt the insurance industry.”

“Our efforts are singularly focused on making insurance easier and accessible for all, as we look forward to building upon the same vision, set forth by Find My Doctor,” he added.

Although insurance is critical to healthcare services around the world, in Pakistan it is yet to cover the wider population, leaving room for substantial growth for any entity which can offer reach and affordability.

Healthcare sector continues to experience an exponential volume of traffic due to Covid-19, but the nature of the pandemic highlighted various inefficiencies of physical infrastructures, one of them being the inability to cater to a large crowd in a safe and quick manner.

Apart from core tech, the Health-tech App will be improving its insurance-related services, supported by TPL Insurance, which is Pakistan’s leading Insurtech and one of the largest retail insurance providers in Pakistan. Telehealth and doorstep services on the other hand, proved to be quick, safe, convenient and efficient. With 250,000 customers, 90,000 lab tests, 400,000 doctor visits and more than 150 partnerships, Find My Doctor is considered a leader amongst Healthcare Apps in Pakistan.

