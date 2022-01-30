GBP to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 30th January 2022
KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 GBP TO PKR was Rs237.020 and selling rate of 1 GBP TO PKR was Rs237.420 in the interbank market on January 30, 2022.
Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.
GBP to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan
Check the updated GBP TO PKR exchange rates on January 30, 2022.
|CURRENCY
|BUYING TT CLEAN
|SELLING TT & OD
|AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR
|124.410
|124.620
|CANADIAN DOLLAR
|138.930
|139.170
|CHINESE YUAN
|27.600
|28.040
|DANISH KRONE
|26.470
|26.510
|EURO
|197.100
|197.440
|HONG KONG DOLLAR
|22.670
|22.710
|JAPANESE YEN
|1.530
|1.530
|SAUDI RIYAL
|47.090
|47.170
|SINGAPORE DOLLAR
|130.610
|130.830
|SWEDISH KRONA
|18.840
|18.870
|SWISS FRANC
|190.000
|190.320
|THAI BHAT
|5.310
|5.320
|U.A.E Dirham
|48.100
|48.180
|UK Pound Sterling
|237.020
|237.420
|US Dollar
|176.600
|177.100
Download BOL News App for latest news