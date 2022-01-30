Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

30th Jan, 2022. 08:30 am

GBP to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 30th January 2022

GBP TO PKR

GBP to PKR

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 GBP TO PKR was Rs237.020 and selling rate of 1 GBP TO PKR was Rs237.420 in the interbank market on January 30, 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

GBP to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

Check the updated GBP TO PKR exchange rates on January 30, 2022.

CURRENCY BUYING TT CLEAN SELLING TT & OD
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR 124.410 124.620
CANADIAN DOLLAR 138.930 139.170
CHINESE YUAN 27.600 28.040
DANISH KRONE 26.470 26.510
EURO 197.100 197.440
HONG KONG DOLLAR 22.670 22.710
JAPANESE YEN 1.530 1.530
SAUDI RIYAL 47.090 47.170
SINGAPORE DOLLAR 130.610 130.830
SWEDISH KRONA 18.840 18.870
SWISS FRANC 190.000 190.320
THAI BHAT 5.310 5.320
U.A.E Dirham 48.100 48.180
UK Pound Sterling 237.020 237.420
US Dollar 176.600 177.100

