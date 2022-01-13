Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

13th Jan, 2022. 09:56 am

GBP TO PKR: Today’s British Pound to PKR rates on, 13th Jan 2022

GBP TO PKR

GBP to PKR

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Great Britain Pound (GBP) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs238.50 and Rs240.70 at 9:57 am PST on January 13, 2022.

The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.

GBP TO PKR Open Market

Here you can find the updated list of (Pound TO PKR) pound rate in Pakistan (Updated, 13th January 2022)

1 GBP = 240.70 Pakistani Rupees

GBP
PKR
1 GBP 240.70 PKR
5 GBP 1203.50 PKR
10 GBP 2407.00 PKR
25 GBP 6017.50 PKR
50 GBP 12035.00 PKR

Buying denotes the rate of buying by exchange companies from customers.

Selling denotes the rate of selling by exchange companies to their customers.

(Disclaimer: The currency exchange rates by Bolnews.com have been obtained from various sources of the money market. The rates are only for information and are not intended as a suggestion or recommendation to trade. The exchange rates are subject to fluctuation during the day. Therefore, the rates given above may vary at any other during the day.)

Read More

3 hours ago
Currency rate in Pakistan - 13th January 2022

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 13th  January 2022, Check updated...
4 hours ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 13th January 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs...
5 hours ago
Dubai Gold: Latest Gold Rate in Dubai today on, 13th January 2022

Dubai Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (13, Jan 2022) today...
5 hours ago
Latest Gold Rate in Karachi (Pakistan) on January 13, 2022

KARACHI: The price of gold rate in Pakistan in the local market...
12 hours ago
E-commerce industry emerging in Pakistan

LAHORE: E-commerce could play a vital role in boosting enterprise competitiveness and...
12 hours ago
Prices of tomatoes, onion reaches 3-year low: official

ISLAMABAD: The weekly SPI increased by 0.08 per cent during the week,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

New Zealand
2 mins ago
New Zealand reports 28 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- New Zealand reported 28 new cases of...
OMR TO PKR
6 mins ago
OMR TO PKR: Today’s Omani Riyal to PKR rates on, 13th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Omani Riyal...
AUD TO PKR
9 mins ago
AUD TO PKR: Today’s Australian Dollar to PKR rates on, 13th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Australian dollar...
Usman Mukhtar crime thriller first look
10 mins ago
Usman Mukhtar drops first look from his upcoming crime thriller

Pakistan's talented actor Usman Mukhtar, who after magic with his impeccable acting...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600