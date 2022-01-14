Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
14th Jan, 2022. 11:49 am

GBP TO PKR: Today’s British Pound to PKR rates on, 14th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Great Britain Pound (GBP) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs230.05 and Rs242.25 at 11:50 am PST on January 14, 2022.

The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.

1 GBP = 242.25 Pakistani Rupees

1 GBP 242.25 PKR
5 GBP 1211.25 PKR
10 GBP 2422.50 PKR
25 GBP 6056.25 PKR
50 GBP 12112.50 PKR

Buying denotes the rate of buying by exchange companies from customers.

Selling denotes the rate of selling by exchange companies to their customers.

(Disclaimer: The currency exchange rates by Bolnews.com have been obtained from various sources of the money market. The rates are only for information and are not intended as a suggestion or recommendation to trade. The exchange rates are subject to fluctuation during the day. Therefore, the rates given above may vary at any other during the day.)

