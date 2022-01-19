Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

19th Jan, 2022. 03:55 pm

GBP TO PKR: Today’s British Pound to PKR rates on, 19th Jan 2022

GBP TO PKR

GBP to PKR

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Great Britain Pound (GBP) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs239.90 and Rs240.20 at 3:57 pm PST on January 19, 2022.

The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.

GBP TO PKR Open Market

Here you can find the updated list of (Pound TO PKR) pound rate in Pakistan (Updated, 19th January 2022)

1 GBP = 240.20 Pakistani Rupees

GBP
PKR
1 GBP 240.20 PKR
5 GBP 1201.00 PKR
10 GBP 2402.00 PKR
25 GBP  6005.00 PKR
50 GBP 12010.00PKR

Buying denotes the rate of buying by exchange companies from customers.

Selling denotes the rate of selling by exchange companies to their customers.

(Disclaimer: The currency exchange rates by Bolnews.com have been obtained from various sources of the money market. The rates are only for information and are not intended as a suggestion or recommendation to trade. The exchange rates are subject to fluctuation during the day. Therefore, the rates given above may vary at any other during the day.)

Read More

23 mins ago
Dogecoin to PKR: Today's Dogecoin Price in Pakistan on, 19th January 2022

Dogecoin to PKR - The exchange rate for the Dogecoin (DOGE )...
26 mins ago
Shiba Inu to PKR: Today's Shiba Inu Price in Pakistan on, 19th January 2022

Shiba Inu to PKR - The exchange rate for the Shiba Inu...
42 mins ago
Throwaway economy’ thwarting climate goals: report

PARIS: Countries are neglecting the massive impact of the ‘throwaway’ economy on...
53 mins ago
Microsoft to buy gaming giant Activision Blizzard for $69 billion

SAN FRANCISCO: Microsoft on Tuesday announced a landmark $69 billion deal to...
1 hour ago
China’s Yunnan sees foreign trade up 16.8% in 2021

KUNMING: Foreign trade in southwest China’s Yunnan Province registered a 16.8-per cent...
1 hour ago
East China province sees robust trade with B&R countries

JINAN - East China's Shandong Province saw robust growth in its foreign...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Sharmila Farooqi
3 mins ago
Sharmila Farooqi to Take Legal Action Against Nadia Khan For Derogatory Remarks on Her Mother

Nadia Khan's treatment of Sharmila Farooqi's mother has sparked outrage on social...
5 mins ago
Xulfi accussed of stealing tunes of ‘Tu Jhoom’ from a lesser known singer Nirmala Maghani

On January 14, Coke Studio 14 premiered with a huge showcase that...
AUD TO PKR
11 mins ago
AUD TO PKR: Today’s Australian Dollar to PKR rates on, 19th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Australian dollar...
OMR TO PKR
15 mins ago
OMR TO PKR: Today’s Omani Riyal to PKR rates on, 19th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Omani Riyal...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600