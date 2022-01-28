Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
GBP TO PKR: Today’s British Pound to PKR rates on, 28th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Great Britain Pound (GBP) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs236.30 and Rs236.80 at 4:32 pm PST on January 28, 2022.

The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.

GBP TO PKR Open Market

Here you can find the updated list of (Pound TO PKR) pound rate in Pakistan (Updated, 28th January 2022)

1 GBP = 236.80 Pakistani Rupees

GBP
PKR
1 GBP 236.80 PKR
5 GBP 1184.00 PKR
10 GBP 2368.00 PKR
25 GBP  5920.00 PKR
50 GBP 11840.00 PKR

Buying denotes the rate of buying by exchange companies from customers.

Selling denotes the rate of selling by exchange companies to their customers.

(Disclaimer: The currency exchange rates by Bolnews.com have been obtained from various sources of the money market. The rates are only for information and are not intended as a suggestion or recommendation to trade. The exchange rates are subject to fluctuation during the day. Therefore, the rates given above may vary at any other during the day.)

