Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Staff Reporter BOL News

13th Jan, 2022. 08:10 pm

Gerry’s dnata gets approval for providing aircraft line maintenance service in Pakistan

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA)

KARACHI: The Gerry’s dnata has got an approval from the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to provide maintenance organisation approval to airline customers, a statement said on Thursday.

The UAE-based Gerry’s dnata, after getting the approval offers a one-stop-shop of ground handling, cargo and technical services at the airports of Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad, it added.

“As Pakistan’s leading ground handler, we constantly enhance our offering to best meet the needs of our customers. We are confident that our airline partners will welcome the expansion of our portfolio, and take advantage of getting quality and safe ground handling and technical services from a single provider,” Gerry’s dnata vice president Syed Haris Raza said.

“Our team of highly trained, seasoned professionals will deliver world-class quality and safety for our valued customers,” he added.

Flydubai engineering and maintenance senior vice president Mick Hills said, “We are looking forward to expanding our relationship with Gerry’s dnata to include line maintenance services in Pakistan.”

“Having a single, local provider to oversee our line maintenance, as well as ground handling, will add more efficiencies to our fleet management and ensure a quicker turnaround of our aircraft,” he added.

The launch customer is flydubai, which Gerry’s dnata already serves at four airports in Pakistan, providing a range of ramp and passenger handling services to the airline and its customers.

Over the past year, Gerry’s dnata has continued to enhance its operations and services to deliver the highest level of quality and safety, and help airline customers safely transport passengers and precious cargo to and from Pakistan.

It made significant investments in infrastructure, technology and equipment, including the opening of a new, state-of- the-art cargo facility in Lahore which doubled the company’s cargo handling capacity at the airport.

The company achieved prestigious industry certifications, including GDP and IATA’s ISAGO accreditation, which validate its capabilities and place the business in a market leading position.

Gerry’s dnata serves more than 20 airline customers at seven Pakistani airports. The company’s team consists of over 2,500 dedicated aviation professionals who assist more than seven million passengers and handle 150,000 tonnes of cargo annually.

Read More

4 hours ago
French bakers fume at cut-price supermarket baguettes

PARIS: French bakers have taken aim at a major supermarket chain that...
5 hours ago
‘Challenges with govt’ delaying Tesla India launch: Musk

MUMBAI: Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk on Thursday said that electric car pioneer...
5 hours ago
China's FDI inflow up 14.9 pct to record high in 2021

BEIJING - Foreign direct investment (FDI) into the Chinese mainland, in actual...
5 hours ago
Cnergyico to acquire majority stakes in Puma Energy

KARACHI: The board of directors of Cnergyico Pk Limited has approved to...
5 hours ago
Global firms fall short on forest protection vows: report

PARIS: Global companies and financial institutions with the highest potential for curbing deforestation...
5 hours ago
Fast Retailing reports record first-quarter profit

TOKYO: Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing posted a record first-quarter profit on Thursday...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi's 'Selfie' dance goes viral
6 mins ago
Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi’s ‘Selfie’ dance goes viral

The teasers for Akshay Kumar and Emran Hashmi's upcoming new project, Selfie,...
12 mins ago
NA rejects opposition’s amendments on mini-budget

ISLAMABAD: The opposition received a setback after their amendments were rejected by...
Mohammad Hafeez
18 mins ago
PSL 7: Mohammad Hafeez believes Shaheen Shah Afridi will be a successful captain for the Lahore Qalandars

PSL 7: Former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez, who is currently playing for...
23 mins ago
Lahore High Court directs LDA to carry out plantation on buildings’ rooftops

LAHORE: To mitigate environmental pollution, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600