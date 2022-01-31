Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Staff Reporter BOL News

31st Jan, 2022. 07:10 pm

Ghias Khan elected OICCI president

KARACHI: Ghias Khan, president and chief executive officer of Engro Corporation Limited has been elected as the president of the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) for the 2022 term, a statement said on Monday.

This was announced at the 162nd Annual General Meeting of the OICCI held at the chamber.

Amir Rasool Paracha, chairman and chief executive officer of Unilever Pakistan Limited, was elected as the vice president.

Other elected members of the OICCI Managing Committee included Ahmed Zahid Zaheer, Chevron Pakistan Lubricants (Pvt) Limited, Ali Ahmed Khan, FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Limited, Erum Shakir Rahim, GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Limited, Ali Asghar Jamali, Indus Motor Company Limited, Samer Chedid, Nestle Pakistan Limited, Waqar Irshad Siddiqui, Shell Pakistan Limited, Markus Strohmeier, Siemens Pakistan Engineering Company Limited And Rehan Muhammad Shaikh, Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Limited.

In his message to the members, Ghias Khan said he strongly believes that Pakistan offers considerable growth potential for the existing and new foreign investors.

He lauded the OICCI’s role in promoting Pakistan to potential foreign investors and also appreciated the quality of the OICCI Business surveys and the chamber’s focused and continuing advocacy efforts for streamlining the taxation system, pragmatic policy input for increasing the efficiency of the energy sector, initiatives on women empowerment, gender equality, climate and sustainability, and the chamber’s role in pursuing an effective Intellectual Property Rights regime in Pakistan.

Ghias Khan holds an MBA from the Institute of Business Administration, Karachi and also serves as the chairman on the boards of Engro Fertilizers Limited, Engro Polymer and Chemicals Limited, Engro Enfrashare (Pvt) Limited, and Engro Energy Limited.

