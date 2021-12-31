Gold Price: Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 1st January 2022
KARACHI: According to the Sarafa market, today’s gold rates in Pakistan on January 1st, 2022, stands at 125,700 24k per tola.
Karachi Is the main hub for Gold Rate, Every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association For Gold Rate, Today Gold Rate for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.
Gold Rate in Pakistan today
Today’s gold rate in Pakistan for 22 carats, 24 carats, 21 carats, and 18 carats are given on the table below:
Today 24k Per tola Gold Rate in Pakistan is Rs. 126,000
|Gold Rate
|24K Gold
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|per Tola Gold
|Rs. 126,000
|Rs. 115494
|Rs. 110245
|per 10 Gram
|Rs. 108020
|Rs. 99020
|Rs. 94520
|per Gram Gold
|Rs 10802
|Rs 9902
|Rs 9452
Check the latest Gold prices updated on BOL News website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.
