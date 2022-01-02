Gold Price: Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 2nd January 2022

02nd Jan, 2022. 04:18 pm
Gold rate in Pakistan

KARACHI: According to the Sarafa market, today’s gold rates in Pakistan on January 2nd, 2022, stands at 120,600k per tola.

Karachi Is the main hub for Gold Rate, Every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association For Gold Rate, Today Gold Rate for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.

Gold Rate in Pakistan today

Today’s gold rate in Pakistan for 22 carats, 24 carats, 21 carats, and 18 carats are given on the table below:

Today 24k Per tola Gold Rate in Pakistan is Rs. 120,600

GOLD PURITY RATE
24K Gold per 1 Tola Rs 120,600
22K Gold per 1 Tola Rs 110,549
21K Gold per 1 Tola Rs 105,525
18K Gold per 1 Tola Rs 90,450
24K Gold per 10 Gram Rs 103,400
22K Gold per 10 Gram Rs 94,783
21K Gold per 10 Gram Rs 90,475
18K Gold per 10 Gram Rs 77,550
24K Gold per 1 Gram Rs 10,340
22K Gold per 1 Gram Rs 9,478
21K Gold per 1 Gram Rs 9,048
18K Gold per 1 Gram Rs 7,755

Last Updated: 02 Jan, 2022

Check the latest Gold prices updated on BOL News website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

