Gold Price: Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 2nd January 2022

GOLD PURITY RATE 24K Gold per 1 Tola Rs 120,600 22K Gold per 1 Tola Rs 110,549 21K Gold per 1 Tola Rs 105,525 18K Gold per 1 Tola Rs 90,450 24K Gold per 10 Gram Rs 103,400 22K Gold per 10 Gram Rs 94,783 21K Gold per 10 Gram Rs 90,475 18K Gold per 10 Gram Rs 77,550 24K Gold per 1 Gram Rs 10,340 22K Gold per 1 Gram Rs 9,478 21K Gold per 1 Gram Rs 9,048 18K Gold per 1 Gram Rs 7,755

Check the latest Gold prices updated on BOL News website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.