Gold Price: Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 2nd January 2022
KARACHI: According to the Sarafa market, today’s gold rates in Pakistan on January 2nd, 2022, stands at 120,600k per tola.
Karachi Is the main hub for Gold Rate, Every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association For Gold Rate, Today Gold Rate for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.
Gold Rate in Pakistan today
Today’s gold rate in Pakistan for 22 carats, 24 carats, 21 carats, and 18 carats are given on the table below:
Today 24k Per tola Gold Rate in Pakistan is Rs. 120,600
|GOLD PURITY
|RATE
|24K Gold per 1 Tola
|Rs 120,600
|22K Gold per 1 Tola
|Rs 110,549
|21K Gold per 1 Tola
|Rs 105,525
|18K Gold per 1 Tola
|Rs 90,450
|24K Gold per 10 Gram
|Rs 103,400
|22K Gold per 10 Gram
|Rs 94,783
|21K Gold per 10 Gram
|Rs 90,475
|18K Gold per 10 Gram
|Rs 77,550
|24K Gold per 1 Gram
|Rs 10,340
|22K Gold per 1 Gram
|Rs 9,478
|21K Gold per 1 Gram
|Rs 9,048
|18K Gold per 1 Gram
|Rs 7,755
Check the latest Gold prices updated on BOL News website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.
