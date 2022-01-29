Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 29th January 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: Jan 29, 2022) 24k per tola stands at SAR2,512.51.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme decreases to SAR 215.41 from previous day’s SAR 222.92.

Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold went down to SAR 197.46 from previous day’s SAR 204.34.