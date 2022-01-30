Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

30th Jan, 2022. 08:30 am

Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 30 January 2022

Gold Price in Saudi Arabia

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: Jan 30, 2022) 24k per tola stands at SAR2,512.51.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme decreases to SAR 215.41 from previous day’s SAR 222.92.

Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold went down to SAR 197.46 from previous day’s SAR 204.34.

Today Gold Price in Saudi Arabia

Gold Unit Saudi Arabian Riyal
-3.37%
Ounce
6,700.04
Yesterday: 6,933.70
Tola
2,512.51
Yesterday: 2,600.14
Gram 24K
215.41
Yesterday: 222.92
Gram 22K
197.46
Yesterday: 204.34
Gram 21K
188.48
Yesterday: 195.05
Gram 18K
161.55
Yesterday: 167.19

