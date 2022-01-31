Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 31 January 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: Jan 31, 2022) 24k per tola stands at SAR2,512.51.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme decreases to SAR 215.41 from previous day’s SAR 222.92.

Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold went down to SAR 197.46 from previous day’s SAR 204.34.

Today Gold Price in Saudi Arabia