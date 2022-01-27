Gold Price in Saudi Arabia today on, 27th Jan 2022
SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: Jan 27, 2022) 24k per tola stands at SAR2,576.42.
The rate of 24 karat/gramme decreases to SAR 220.89 from previous day’s SAR 221.69.
Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold went down to SAR 202.48 from previous day’s SAR 203.21.
Today Gold Price in Saudi Arabia
|Gold Unit
|Saudi Arabian Riyal
|
-0.36%
|Ounce
|
6,870.46
Yesterday: 6,895.40
|Tola
|
2,576.42
Yesterday: 2,585.78
|Gram 24K
|
220.89
Yesterday: 221.69
|Gram 22K
|
202.48
Yesterday: 203.21
|Gram 21K
|
193.27
Yesterday: 193.98
|Gram 18K
|
165.66
Yesterday: 166.27
