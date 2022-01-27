Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

27th Jan, 2022. 06:57 am

Gold Price in Saudi Arabia today on, 27th Jan 2022

Gold Price in Saudi Arabia

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: Jan 27, 2022) 24k per tola stands at SAR2,576.42.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme decreases to SAR 220.89 from previous day’s SAR 221.69.

Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold went down to SAR 202.48 from previous day’s SAR 203.21.

Today Gold Price in Saudi Arabia

Gold Unit Saudi Arabian Riyal
-0.36%
Ounce
6,870.46
Yesterday: 6,895.40
Tola
2,576.42
Yesterday: 2,585.78
Gram 24K
220.89
Yesterday: 221.69
Gram 22K
202.48
Yesterday: 203.21
Gram 21K
193.27
Yesterday: 193.98
Gram 18K
165.66
Yesterday: 166.27

