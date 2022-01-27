Gold Price in Saudi Arabia today on, 27th Jan 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: Jan 27, 2022) 24k per tola stands at SAR2,576.42.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme decreases to SAR 220.89 from previous day’s SAR 221.69.

Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold went down to SAR 202.48 from previous day’s SAR 203.21.

