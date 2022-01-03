Gold Price: Today’s Gold rate in Karachi on, 3rd January 2022

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Jan, 2022. 05:22 pm
Gold rate in karachi

KARACHI: According to the Sarafa market, today’s gold rates in Karachi on January 3, 2022, stands at Rs125700 per tola.

Karachi Is the main hub for Gold Rate, Every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association For Gold Rate, Today Gold Rate for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.

Gold Rates in Karachi today

Today’s gold rate in Pakistan for 22 carats, 24 carats, 21 carats, and 18 carats are given on the table below:

Today 24k Per tola Gold Rate in Pakistan is Rs125700

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold
per Tola Gold Rs. 125700 Rs. 115226 Rs. 109989
per 10 Gram Rs. 107770 Rs. 98790 Rs. 94300
per Gram Gold Rs 10777 Rs 9879 Rs 9430

Check the latest Gold prices updated on BOL News website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Read More

9 mins ago
USD TO PKR: Today's Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 3rd January 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar...
18 mins ago
FBR defers digital payment system till January 31

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Monday deferred the mandatory...
24 mins ago
SBP announces new era of digital banking

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has introduced a licensing and...
1 hour ago
Supernet believes time is ripe for tech IPO

KARACHI: Supernet, a subsidiary of Telecard Limited, up for an initial public...
1 hour ago
China’s services industry a new magnet for foreign investment

BEIJING: Foreign direct investment (FDI) into the Chinese mainland, in actual use,...
1 hour ago
US air travel still messy, with another 2,600 flights scrapped

WASHINGTON: Americans returning home from holiday travel had to battle another day of...