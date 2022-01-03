Gold Price: Today’s Gold rate in Karachi on, 3rd January 2022
KARACHI: According to the Sarafa market, today’s gold rates in Karachi on January 3, 2022, stands at Rs125700 per tola.
Karachi Is the main hub for Gold Rate, Every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association For Gold Rate, Today Gold Rate for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.
Gold Rates in Karachi today
Today’s gold rate in Pakistan for 22 carats, 24 carats, 21 carats, and 18 carats are given on the table below:
|Gold Rate
|24K Gold
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|per Tola Gold
|Rs. 125700
|Rs. 115226
|Rs. 109989
|per 10 Gram
|Rs. 107770
|Rs. 98790
|Rs. 94300
|per Gram Gold
|Rs 10777
|Rs 9879
|Rs 9430
Check the latest Gold prices updated on BOL News website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.
