Gold Price: Today’s Gold rates in Pakistan on, 5th January 2022

Karachi: Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 5th Jan 2022, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs94,965. And the price of Gold for 24k stands at Rs. 120,800 per tola in Pakistan.

Gold Rates in Pakistan today Today’s gold rate in Pakistan for 22 carats, 24 carats, 21 carats, and 18 carats are given on the table below:

Important note: The gold price in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver Lahore PKR 120,800 PKR 1,540 Karachi PKR 120,800 PKR 1,540 Islamabad PKR 120,800 PKR 1,540 Peshawar PKR 120,800 PKR 1,540 Quetta PKR 120,800 PKR 1,540 Sialkot PKR 120,800 PKR 1,540 Attock PKR 120,800 PKR 1,540 Gujranwala PKR 120,800 PKR 1,540 Jehlum PKR 120,800 PKR 1,540 Multan PKR 120,800 PKR 1,540 Bahawalpur PKR 120,800 PKR 1,540 Gujrat PKR 120,800 PKR 1,540 Nawabshah PKR 120,800 PKR 1,540 Chakwal PKR 120,800 PKR 1,540 Hyderabad PKR 120,800 PKR 1,540 Nowshehra PKR 120,800 PKR 1,540 Sargodha PKR 120,800 PKR 1,540 Faisalabad PKR 120,800 PKR 1,540 Mirpur PKR 120,800 PKR 1,540