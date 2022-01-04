Gold Price: Today’s Gold rates in Pakistan on, 5th January 2022

Web Desk BOL News

05th Jan, 2022. 03:30 am
Gold Rate in Pakistan

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

Karachi: Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 5th Jan 2022, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs94,965. And the price of Gold for 24k stands at Rs. 120,800 per tola in Pakistan.

Gold Rates in Pakistan today

Today’s gold rate in Pakistan for 22 carats, 24 carats, 21 carats, and 18 carats are given on the table below:

Important note: The gold price in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 120,800 PKR 1,540
Karachi PKR 120,800 PKR 1,540
Islamabad PKR 120,800 PKR 1,540
Peshawar PKR 120,800 PKR 1,540
Quetta PKR 120,800 PKR 1,540
Sialkot PKR 120,800 PKR 1,540
Attock PKR 120,800 PKR 1,540
Gujranwala PKR 120,800 PKR 1,540
Jehlum PKR 120,800 PKR 1,540
Multan PKR 120,800 PKR 1,540
Bahawalpur PKR 120,800 PKR 1,540
Gujrat PKR 120,800 PKR 1,540
Nawabshah PKR 120,800 PKR 1,540
Chakwal PKR 120,800 PKR 1,540
Hyderabad PKR 120,800 PKR 1,540
Nowshehra PKR 120,800 PKR 1,540
Sargodha PKR 120,800 PKR 1,540
Faisalabad PKR 120,800 PKR 1,540
Mirpur PKR 120,800 PKR 1,540

Check the latest Gold prices updated on BOL News. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Read More

5 hours ago
AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on January 5, 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs...
3 hours ago
UAE Gold: Today's Gold Rate in Dubai on, 5th Jan 2022

UAE: Today’s Gold Rate in Dubai (Last updated: Jan 5, 2022) stands at AED2553.54...
2 hours ago
Saudi Riyal to PKR, SAR to PKR Rates in Pakistan Today, Open Market Exchange Rates, Jan 5, 2022

The buying rate of 1 Saudi Riyal to PKR was Rs 46.50...
2 hours ago
Currency update today: UAE Dirham against US Dollar (AED TO USD) on 5 January 2022

The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to USD was $0.21 and...
59 mins ago
USD TO PKR: Dollar to PKR open market exchange rates on, 5th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar...
6 hours ago
Technical glitches irk HBL customers

KARACHI: The largest private sector bank of Pakistan, i.e., Habib Bank Limited...