Gold Price: Today’s Gold rates in Pakistan on, 5th January 2022
Karachi: Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 5th Jan 2022, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs94,965. And the price of Gold for 24k stands at Rs. 120,800 per tola in Pakistan.
Gold Rates in Pakistan today
Today’s gold rate in Pakistan for 22 carats, 24 carats, 21 carats, and 18 carats are given on the table below:
Important note: The gold price in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 120,800
|PKR 1,540
|Karachi
|PKR 120,800
|PKR 1,540
|Islamabad
|PKR 120,800
|PKR 1,540
|Peshawar
|PKR 120,800
|PKR 1,540
|Quetta
|PKR 120,800
|PKR 1,540
|Sialkot
|PKR 120,800
|PKR 1,540
|Attock
|PKR 120,800
|PKR 1,540
|Gujranwala
|PKR 120,800
|PKR 1,540
|Jehlum
|PKR 120,800
|PKR 1,540
|Multan
|PKR 120,800
|PKR 1,540
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 120,800
|PKR 1,540
|Gujrat
|PKR 120,800
|PKR 1,540
|Nawabshah
|PKR 120,800
|PKR 1,540
|Chakwal
|PKR 120,800
|PKR 1,540
|Hyderabad
|PKR 120,800
|PKR 1,540
|Nowshehra
|PKR 120,800
|PKR 1,540
|Sargodha
|PKR 120,800
|PKR 1,540
|Faisalabad
|PKR 120,800
|PKR 1,540
|Mirpur
|PKR 120,800
|PKR 1,540
Check the latest Gold prices updated on BOL News. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.