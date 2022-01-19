Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
19th Jan, 2022.

Gold Rate in Pakistan today 2022 on, 19th January 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan in the local market on (Jan 19, 2022) changed as the precious metal closed the day at Rs126,000 per tola and Rs108,025 per 10 grams.

The gold price in Pakistan usually depends on different factors such as USD to PKR rate and fluctuation in international gold market. The purest form of gold is in 24K, whereas it is also available in 22K, 21K, 20K and 18K.

Karachi Is the main hub for Gold Rate, Every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association For Gold Rate, Today Gold Rate for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.

24k Per tola gold rate in Pakistan is Rs126,000.

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
per Tola Gold Rs. 126,000 Rs. 115494 Rs. 110,245 Rs. 94,499
per 10 Gram Rs. 108,025 Rs. 99020 Rs. 94,520 Rs. 81,020
per Gram Gold Rs. 10802 Rs. 9902 Rs. 9,452 Rs. 8102

Check the latest Gold prices updated on BOL News. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

