Web Desk BOL News

14th Jan, 2022. 04:00 am

Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 14th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI: The price of gold rate in Pakistan in the local market on (Jan 14, 2022) changed as the precious metal closed the day at Rs125,900 per tola and Rs107,939 per 10 grams.

The gold price in Pakistan usually depends on different factors such as USD to PKR rate and fluctuation in international gold market. The purest form of gold is in 24K, whereas it is also available in 22K, 21K, 20K and 18K.

Gold Rate in Pakistan today 2022

Karachi Is the main hub for Gold Rate, Every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association For Gold Rate, Today Gold Rate for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.

Today 24k Per tola gold price in Pakistan is Rs125,900.

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
per Tola Gold Rs. 125,900 Rs. 115401 Rs. 110,164 Rs. 94,418
per 10 Gram Rs. 107,939 Rs. 98940 Rs. 94,450 Rs. 80,950
per Gram Gold Rs. 10794 Rs. 9894 Rs. 9,445 Rs. 8,095

Find the latest Gold prices updated on BOL News. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

